Mumbai, June 19: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the final result of the State Services Main Examination 2019 today, i.e. on June 19, 2020. Candidates who appeared for the MPSC Mains 2019 can check their result from the official website of the Commission, mpsc.gov.in. Students can check their results online on the official website of MPSC and also download it for their reference. Prasad Basveshwar Chowgule from the state has topped the examination with 588 marks . Among the girls, Parvani Patil has won. The main examination of MPSC was held from July 13-15 in the year 2019. Here's the direct link to check the results: Click Here.

Here's How to Check the MPSC State Services Main Exam Result 2019

Students have to visit the the official website of MPSC , www. mpsc.gov.in Click on 'State Services (Main) Examination 2019- Announcement regarding final result (Desk 14-A) under “Recent News/ Announcements” section on the Home Page. A list of roll numbers of candidates that have been qualified in main and final exam will appear on the page in a pdf file. Press Ctrl+F to find your roll number. Save the copy of the PDF file or download it for future reference.

Students can apply for re-assessment online within 10 days of the result. The main examination of MPSC were held from July 13 to 15 in 2019. As many as 6,825 students from across the state had applied for the MPSC main exam. Out of which 1326 students have been selected for interview. Reports inform that of the total students, 420 will be selected as officers.

