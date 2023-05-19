Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The State Museum at Himachal Pradehs's Shimla celebrated International Museum Day showcasing the Himachal folk culture drawing tourists and locals here, said an official release.

According to the release, the state Museum organized a folk dance program as part of the International Museum Day.

Also Read | Mexico Finds 49 Kidnapped Migrants.

"The exhibition of painting and artefacts were also organized here. The quiz and painting competition was organized by the museum authorities for the students", the statement read.

"Over 35000 museums across the globe are celebrating the "International Museum" Day and in Shimla, the state museum is working to preserve the culture and tradition of the state. We have organized cultural shows, student outreach programmes, painting exhibitions and also to showcase the rich art of Sancha Vidya for future forecasting here," said Hari Chauhan, Organizer and Curator of the State Museum.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Medical Staff Help Woman Deliver Baby Girl at Sadhna Pass in Kupwara.

The Curator of the State Museum said that the objective to organize this international museum day is to preserve and promote the culture and heritage. "The traditional way of reading old manuscripts and telling fortune was also one of the main attractions here", the curator said.

The curator further said that the objective is to make the younger generation aware of history, culture and art.

"The tourists here are enjoying the traditional folk of the Himalayan region. Domestic tourists want to see such historic things happen and also to carry forward by preserving such heritage for generations to come. They believe that these kinds of celebrations are important to promote state's culture", he added.

One of the tourists visiting the museum said appreciated the way the culture and history are preserved in the museum and added that it has a great collection.

"This museum has a great history and collection. You need lots of time to explore, today here at the International Museum we were able to explore and find the rich culture and heritage. The elderly man who is showing this rich art of forecasting needs to be preserved", said Khushal Singh, a tourist from Hyderabad.

Another one of the tourists said that it was a good experience to get to know about the art and culture which was known only through textbooks.

"It is very good to be here, we came here to visit the Museum and we got to know about International Museum Day, I saw coins, and rare paintings and the culture and folk dances are very rich. We have only learnt in books about these kinds of art and culture but today I have seen it here. It is a very good experience and it is good to know more about Indian culture", said Ishita a tourist from Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)