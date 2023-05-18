Srinagar, May 18: The Indian Army's medical staff at Sadhna Pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, under daunting circumstances, assisted a woman in an emergency delivery ensuring the safety of both mother and newly born baby girl, who has been named 'Sadhna', an official said.

The army said that Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village, Tangdhar was referred by medical authorities as a critical patient and was taken in an ambulance towards Kupwara. Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Helps Pregnant Woman Deliver Baby at Hospital Amid Heavy Snowfall, Garners Praises.

Indian Army Medical Staff Help Woman Deliver Baby Girl at Sadhna Pass

#ChinarWarriors carried out an emergency delivery at Sadhna Pass, #Kupwara today. The timely action of well-trained medical staff with experience at NC Pass saved the mother & baby girl's life. The baby is named Sadhna to honour the efforts of #IndianArmy.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/ejV2f3gM5H — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) May 18, 2023

"The movement of the woman was expedited at Sadhna Pass. However, after a few minutes, the ambulance returned to Sadhna Pass since the lady went into labour and the medical staff accompanying the patient were experiencing difficulties in conducting the procedure as unforeseen complications emerged during the delivery. Indian Army Doctors Facilitate Premature Delivery of Pregnant Woman Onboard Howrah Express.

"The Indian Army medical staff at Sadhna Pass was approached and was co-opted in the procedure," the army said. "The well-trained Indian Army medical staff with experience showed great resilience and carried out delivery on time, thereby bringing joy to the anxious family members," a statement noted.

The army said "the baby girl was named 'Sadhna' by her parents in recognition of the location and to honour the efforts of the Indian Army". "The heart-warming action by the Indian Army has once again exhibited reassurance of unconditional support to the citizens of Kashmir. The parents and relatives of the newly born child conveyed their gratitude," the army said.

