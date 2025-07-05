Hamirpur (HP), July 5 (PTI) A youth died and a two-year-old girl was injured when they fell into a 150-feet deep ditch in a village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

On Friday night in Aansala village in Sujanpur area, the duo were on a motorbike driven by the girl's father who drove ahead alone while passing through an uphill and slippery stretch. They were traced early morning on Saturday in the ditch, they said.

The girl survived the fall with some injuries but the youth, Mansukh Kumar, died.

According to police, Mansukh and his friend Kanchan Kumar and the latter's two-year-old daughter were going on a bike. Kanchan asked Mansukh to walk some distance and meet a bit ahead, as the road was uphill and slippery.

However, when they did not reach the designated place for a long time, Kanchan started looking for them and later informed people in his village and the police.

Police and home guards reached the spot at 9 pm.

A search operation was launched and Mansukh's body and the injured girl were found in a ditch the next day. The girl was rushed to Sujanpur and then referred to the Hamirpur district hospital.

A case has been registered and authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the incident.

