Ghaziabad, July 5: Police have arrested a couple for allegedly killing a man after the husband discovered his wife's affair with him, officials said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Amit Chaudhary (32) and Priyanka (31), police said. According to police, the victim's son, Hamid Ali, filed a missing person's report for his father, Abdul Wahid (45), on June 25. On June 28, Wahid's body was found in a jungle, and a case was registered against unknown persons.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Wave City, Priyashree Pal said that during the investigation, it was found that Wahid was an old acquaintance of Priyanka and was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with her. He frequently visited her house in her husband's absence. When Amit discovered his wife's illicit relationship, he opposed it, admonishing Priyanka and warning her against future visits from Wahid, Pal said. Ghaziabad Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashed With Stick by Man Outside Gaur City Mall After Fight With His Girlfriend; Probe Ordered As Video Goes Viral.

She added, "Wahid continued to visit Priyanka. When he arrived again, Priyanka called her husband, who asked him to leave. However, Wahid refused and a heated argument ensued. In a fit of rage, Amit instructed Priyanka to hit Wahid. She then struck him on the head with an iron pipe, resulting in his immediate death." Greater Noida Shocker: Residents Brutally Beaten With Sticks by Society Staff After Power Outage Complaint at Ecovillage-1, 4 Arrested As Videos Go Viral.

Following the murder, Amit and Priyanka, residents of LIG flats in the Maduban Bapu Dham area, concealed Wahid's moped behind nearby bushes, wrapped his body in a bedsheet, and dumped it in a jungle in Jahangirabad, the ACP said. Police said that the accused couple were sent to jail on Friday. Further investigation is underway, she added.

