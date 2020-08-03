Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Aug 3 (ANI): The total count of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,725.

The State Health Department said that total count includes 1,081 active cases, 1,612 recovered patients and 18 infected persons have migrated out of the state.

Also Read | Ayodhya | Havan Performed by Pandit Kalki Ram, President of Ramdal Seva Trust at 'Yagyashala' at Ram Ki Paudi: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 3, 2020.

Twelve persons have died due to COVID-19 in the state

The total COVID-19 cases in India stand at 18,03,696. (ANI)

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a Affordable Smartphone Launched at $349, to Go on Sale in India in October.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)