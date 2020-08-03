New York, Aug 3: Google on Monday introduced the new affordable smartphone Pixel 4a starting at $349 for the lone 6GB+128GB model in the US that will arrive in India in October. The company said it will reveal the price for the Indian market closer to its launch, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store and on Google Fi. It will be available to customers on August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, U.S. Cellular and Verizon, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display and will come in ‘Just Black' colour. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel's signature color pop power button in mint. Google is keeping the same camera module it used in the Pixel 3, 3A, and Pixel 4: Sony's 12MP IMX363.

Introducing #Pixel4a. The helpful Google phone at a helpful price. https://t.co/YHi4LooEAE pic.twitter.com/3cbbjZn2RM — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 3, 2020

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilisation.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

There is also optical image stabilisation (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens. The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

