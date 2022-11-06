New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A day after the incharge of the Indian Overseas Congress Himanshu Vyas resigned from the party, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that the latter resigned from the party that gave him position and respect.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP said, "Himanshu Vyas, Secretary of Indian Overseas Congress has joined BJP in Gujarat suddenly finding fault with the party that gave him position and respect."

Notably, Himanshu Vyas, who was incharge of the Indian Overseas Congress, joined BJP on Saturday hours after he resigned from the Congress.

An All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, Vyas sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Soon after leaving Congress, Himanshu Vyas joined BJP in Gujarat.

Jairam Ramesh also claimed that Vyas had sent him a message about the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC) scam in 2017.

"On 21.12.2017 he sent me: "Now take up GSPC scam in Supreme court. solid proof in the balance sheet itself." There's many more...," Jairam Ramesh wrote in his tweet.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and results will be declared on December 8.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh election will also be declared on December 8.The Congress on Friday released a list of 43 candidates for the upcoming polls in Gujarat, which included prominent names like Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar. (ANI)

