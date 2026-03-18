Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Fresh snowfall in March has boosted new life into the tourism industry of Solang Valley. Snow-based activities, which had been suspended for a prolonged period due to a lack of snow, have now resumed.

For the past few weeks, the absence of snow in the Valley had brought activities such as skiing, tube riding, and snowmobile rides to a complete standstill. Consequently, local business owners were incurring heavy financial losses.

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However, the recent snowfall has completely turned the situation around.

Following the accumulation of a thick layer of fresh snow, a sudden surge in tourist arrivals has been observed. Seeking respite from the rising heat in the plains, tourists are flocking to Solang Valley to thoroughly enjoy adventure activities amidst live snowfall.

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Tourism entrepreneurs state that this snowfall is nothing short of a bonus for them. They are hopeful that the weather conditions will remain favourable for the coming week, and that the lingering snow will translate into significant business gains.

Anup Thakur (a resident) noted that the recent snowfall in Solang Valley has given a major boost to tourism activities. He mentioned that until just a few days ago, the region was completely dry, leading to the suspension of activities like skiing, tube riding, and Skidoo rides, but with the arrival of fresh snow, all these activities have now resumed.

He further added that the benefits extend beyond tourism; the local apple crop is also expected to gain from this snowfall. Welcoming the tourists, Anup Thakur expressed optimism that, thanks to the favourable weather, business would remain brisk for the upcoming week.

According to Tej Singh (a local businessman), this snowfall, occurring after a long hiatus since January 26th, has brought much-needed relief to local businesses.

He stated that, thanks to the snowfall, snow-based activities such as skiing and tube sliding have resumed. Furthermore, this snowfall is expected to prove beneficial for the orchards and the apple crop. Appealing to tourists to visit Solang Valley, Tej Singh noted that the roads are now opening up and will soon be fully operational.

He also mentioned that the forest fires, which had been burning before the snowfall, have now been extinguished.

Sharing his experience, Sonu Kumar (a tourist from Ludhiana) remarked that visiting Solang Valley gave him the opportunity to witness live snowfall for the very first time, an experience that was incredibly special for him.

He noted that the weather and the snowfall here have far exceeded his expectations. Sonu Kumar described the location as magnificent for picnics and adventure activities, and he encouraged others to visit and enjoy the snow as well. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)