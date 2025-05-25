New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A Joint Expedition Team comprising instructors from the country's premier mountaineering institutes Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS) Pahalgam, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Uttarkashi, and Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) Darjeeling successfully scaled Mount Everest (8,848.86m) on May 23, 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The expedition, flagged off by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth on March 26, 2025 in New Delhi, was led by Col Anshuman Bhadauria, Principal NIM Uttarkashi, and Col Hem Chandra Singh, Principal JIM&WS Pahalgam, and included an elite team of five instructors: Hav Rajendra Mukhiya (JIM&WS), Mr Rakesh Singh Rana (NIM), Sub Bahadur Pahan (NIM), Mr Pasang Tenzing Sherpa (HMI), and Hav Thupstan Tsewang (HMI).

As part of their acclimatisation, the team had also summited Mt. Lobuche (6,119m) on April 18, 2025.

According to an official statement, the climbers demonstrated exceptional courage, resilience, and teamwork while facing harsh weather and extreme-altitude conditions, setting a new benchmark in India's mountaineering history. Having safely descended to Everest Base Camp, the team is now en route to Kathmandu. (ANI)

