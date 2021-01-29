Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Friday said the history of Jammu and Kashmir Police will be written in golden letters due to the martyrdom by its officers and jawans during the last three decades for ensuring peace and security of people in the Union territory.

DGP Singh made the remark at a felicitation programme organised by the Jammu-Tawi Rotary Club and prominent city residents in association with the Police Wives Welfare Association at the police martyrs memorial here to pay tributes to the martyrs and honour their families.

"The history of Jammu Kashmir Police will be written in golden letters. The martyrdom achieved by the officers and jawans of J&K Police during the last three decades for ensuring peace and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir speaks volumes about the courage, valour and sacrifices of the JKP," Singh said at the function here.

“We are proud to be a part of such a brave police force whose officers and jawans have been sacrificing their lives for the integrity of the nation,” he added.

The martyrdom of J&K police personnel has also been recognized at the national level, he said, adding this year on the Republic day, four policemen have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra and 52 police medals for Gallantry.

He said for the safety of our people, society and the nation, each member of the police force is ready to sacrifice his/her life.

The DGP said that JK Police personnel are devoted and committed in providing a peaceful environment to its people.

