Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been detected in several Indian states, including Kerala, in the past and therefore, there was nothing to be concerned about.

Speaking to reporters here, George urged people not to spread fake news about the virus to create unnecessary fear among the public.

Also Read | Centre Evicting Me From Chief Minister's House, Claims Delhi CM Atishi; BJP Refutes Charges, Amit Malviya Says 'She Is Lying'.

At the same time, the minister advised wearing masks as a precautionary measure against any airborne viral infection including HMPV.

She said that even the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) made it clear that the HMPV was not a new virus.

Also Read | EC on Changes in Election Rules: CEC Rajiv Kumar Defends Recent Amendment, Says 'Rules Changed To Protect Voters' Privacy, Prevent Misuse of CCTV Footage'.

Similar views and instructions were issued by the Kochi unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Senior doctors who are part of IMA, Kochi said at a press conference in the port city that the virus was not new and has been existing for years.

They said that the virus did not come to India from China and infections related to it have been detected in various parts of the country in the past.

The IMA also said that there was no need to compare HMPV with Covid-19 as the two are different and urged people not to spread panic regarding the virus.

They also said that only those suffering asthma and respiratory diseases will experience some complications from the HMPV virus and may require hospitalisation.

Washing of hands and wearing of masks were the precautionary measures suggested by them.

Both the minister and IMA said there were no vaccines against HMPV.

George also said that anyone infected by HMPV is treated according to the symptoms they show.

"There is only supportive treatment. You treat the symptoms, that is all. There is no vaccine," she said.

She further said that the government was closely monitoring the issue and that there were no restrictions on foreigners visiting the state.

George said that people arriving from countries where HMPV infections have been reported and showing symptoms of the disease will be monitored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)