Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Sharma on Monday described Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the border region of Kathua as a decisive step to counter the emerging threats of terrorism in the region.

He criticised the National Conference's adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it unconstitutional and aimed at misleading the public.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The Home Minister is very serious about the security situations that have developed in J&K over the last year. He has chosen to visit Kathua, the region bordering Pakistan, and he will review the security agencies. He is also likely to make an on-the-spot decision. His visit to Kathua is extremely significant."

Highlighting the recent spurt in terrorist activities, he added, "We believe that the way terrorism's new module for the last one year is trying to raise its head, today's visit of Amit Shah is very important to crush the same module with strictness."

Sharma further noted that although Shah did not directly discuss security during his recent meetings, he gathered inputs from ground-level legislators.

"They actually took all the feedback from all the legislators on the ground. They did not discuss security, but they definitely took feedback amongst the people on the ground," he said, adding that the Kathua-Samba region has witnessed attempts to disrupt peace and that Shah's outreach was meant to reassure the public and legislators alike.

On being asked about the National Conference's adjournment motion concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill, Sharma slammed the party for attempting to challenge a law passed by Parliament and assented to by the President.

He questioned the legal authority of a Union Territory assembly to debate or move motions against a law enacted by Parliament. "How can one Union Territory assembly debate in court bring motion to it? Do they not know the law?" he said.

Reiterating Jammu and Kashmir's integral status, Sharma said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a single part of India. Here, the law is passed in Parliament, and you have no rights or authority. Discuss it."

Commenting on the National Conference's demand for statehood, he said, "To mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir again, Omar Abdullah sir is bringing this proposal on statehood to hide his failure."

Amit Shah arrived at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Sunday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J-K). He was received at the airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In a post on X, J-K LG Sinha said, "Welcomed Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on his arrival at Jammu."During his visit, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory to assess the current law and order scenario.

Senior officials from the J-K Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and intelligence agencies will likely attend the meeting.

Discussions are expected to focus on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration attempts, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.(ANI)

