Bestiality Case in Mumbai: Man Arrested for Alleged S*xual Abuse of Stray Dog in Malad

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A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai’s Malad West area for allegedly s*xually abusing a stray dog on a public pavement, police said on Wednesday. The arrest was made by the Malwani police following a complaint, with authorities confirming that the accused is currently in custody and facing legal action, as reported by TOI. According to police officials, the incident occurred in Malad West, where the accused was allegedly found engaging in the act in a public space. Local residents alerted authorities, prompting police to intervene and detain the individual.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions, and investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including witness statements and available evidence. Bestiality Case in Thane: Man Has Sex With Stray Dog in Wagle Estate in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Police said the accused has been booked under laws related to animal cruelty. In India, such cases are typically handled under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act along with applicable sections of criminal law.

Officials have not disclosed further details about the accused or the charges at this stage. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to take the case forward based on findings. Bestiality Horror in Bulandshahr: Video of Man Raping Goat Goes Viral, UP Police Register FIR After Shiv Sena Activists Lodge Complaint Alleging Sex Assault on Animals.

Pattern of Similar Cases in the City

The Malad case follows a series of similar incidents reported in Mumbai in recent months. Earlier in 2026, police registered cases in areas such as Kandivali and Malad involving alleged abuse of stray dogs and puppies, often reported by local residents or animal welfare groups.

These recurring cases have raised concerns among activists about gaps in enforcement and the need for stronger legal provisions to address such offences.

Calls for Stronger Safeguards

Animal welfare organisations have reiterated demands for stricter laws and improved enforcement to prevent cruelty against animals. They have also stressed the importance of public awareness and timely reporting of such incidents. Authorities have urged citizens to report suspected abuse promptly, stating that early intervention can help prevent harm and ensure accountability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).