Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed hope that the Maharashtra government would secure maximum funds to address the state's financial challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam.The meeting centered on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047,' a vision for India's development by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut said, "NITI Aayog meetings keep happening for the country's progress... Hopefully Maharashtra government will bring in maximum funds for the state as it is in financial crisis..."

Raut also criticised the government over its handling of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Raut said, "Prime Minister Modi and his people were urging others not to politicise the Pahalgam terror attack. Both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister made this appeal. However, PM Modi is now the first to politicise the issue himself. Same thing happened in Uri and Pulwama."

Raut also raised questions about the spirit of cooperative federalism, alleging that central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are being used as "weapons" by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target opposition leaders.

Citing his own experience with ED raids, Raut remarked that such actions undermine the Centre's call for state cooperation in nation-building.

Addressing a press conference, Raut spoke on the Supreme Court rapping ED over the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

"What is new here? I am a victim too (of ED). I have been through that, there are several others like me. ED is a weapon of the BJP, of PM Modi, of HM Amit Shah. As long as there is ED, there is Modi-Shah and BJP..." Raut said.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's remarks about External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut defended the Congress MP, saying there was "nothing wrong" in questioning the government. He added that the people of the country believed Pakistan could not be trusted.

Gandhi had earlier reposted a video of Jaishankar's interview, claiming, "India's foreign policy has collapsed."

Earlier, Gandhi had questioned Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth".

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"What is wrong with the question Rahul Gandhi has asked? Every citizen of the country has this question in their mind. It is not just the BJP's supporters who have this question. The 1.4 billion people of the country will always believe this: that you cannot trust Pakistan. That is the first point. The second point is, what benefit do we have from Trump? Trump has only harmed us. Our ongoing efforts were focused on fighting terrorism; it was not about grabbing land like Israel," Raut said.

He further stated that Rahul Gandhi's question was the same that the people have in their minds.

"To eliminate terrorism, we started a fight with Pakistan, but Trump stopped it. Trump caused harm to us. If Rahul Gandhi has asked this question, then it is the question in the minds of the people. The third question he asked is also true. Our blood boils; our veins carry the blood of patriotism. When the sindoor (vermilion) of 26 women was wiped out, our blood boils," he further added.

Raut also questioned the language the government used and the revenge taken by the country against Pakistan.

"I have seen that Pakistan's Prime Minister has said that they have taken revenge for the defeat of 1971. This is the kind of language they are using. What kind of revenge have you taken? What courage does it take to use such language? In 1971, when Pakistan had to accept defeat during Indira Gandhi's time, their language was not like this. In 1965, under the leadership of Lal Bahadur Shastri, we made Pakistan bite the dust, yet their language was not like this then. But during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, Sharif is saying that they have taken revenge for 1971. The government should be ashamed," Raut said. (ANI)

