Indore, May 24: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly killed his on before dying by suicide in Indore. The alleged incident occurred on Friday afternoon, May 23, in Indore's Tukoganj. Police officials said that the accused, Bablesh alias Bablu Tandad, first poisoned his four-year-old son to death before hanging himself in his house under the Tukoganj police station limits.

During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the deceased man was shattered by his wife's death and distressed by his terminal illness. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the deceased man was suffering from tuberculosis. A few days ago, the deceased was diagnosed with blood cancer. Cops also found that his wife had died due to illness three months ago. Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

Deceased Man Was Diagnosed With Blood Cancer

It is reported that the deceased man killed his son, Harman Tandad, and took his own life as he was concerned about who would look after his son following his death. Police officials said that the deceased man's elderly father, who is visually impaired, was present in the room at the time of the incident. An officer said that the elderly man was listening to music and was unaware of what was happening.

Tandad's family members told cops that Bablu hanged himself after poisoning his son Harman. The police also recovered a suicide note left by Bablu. "Doctors told me I have blood cancer. I don’t have much time left. After I die, who will look after my son? That’s why I’m taking him with me," the suicide note read. Notably, the incident came to light when Tandad's younger brother found him hanging when he returned home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Child Forced To Hold Glucose Bottle for Ailing Father at Tikamgarh District Hospital Due to Unavailability of Drip Stand, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Cops said that Bablu's brother also found his nephew's body lying nearby. Cops also learned that before taking the drastic step, the deceased man had sent his younger brother to collect a Right to Education (RTE) form for his Harman's school admission. However, when Bablu's brother returned home about half an hour later, he found his brother and nephew dead.

