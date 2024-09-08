Jabalpur (MP), Sep 8 (PTI) Four persons were arrested after a video of them allegedly thrashing the manager of a hotel surfaced on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said on Sunday.

A video seen on social media on Saturday showed a group of people beating a man with a belt and kicking him, Garha police station in-charge Neelesh Dohre told PTI.

The victim was the manager of a local hotel, he said.

One of the accused, Sonu Tiwari, a local, came to stay at the hotel on September 3, and the manager, Manjeet Singh Roley, asked him to furnish an identity card, he said.

This led to a dispute, as the accused argued that he didn't have to show his ID card as he was a local, the official said.

Tiwari allegedly returned the next day with his associates and attacked Roley, and when the latter escaped outside, a group surrounded him on the road and beat him up, he said.

Roley lodged a police complaint on September 4, and a case was registered. He was unaware of a video of the attack, the official said.

He said the video came to the attention of the Superintendent of Police (SP), and a police team was constituted, following which the accused, Tiwari, Nasir Shah, Ankit Choudhary and Hemant Patel, were arrested.

A search is underway to trace the others seen in the video footage, the official said.

The accused shot a video of the attack and posted it on Instagram, he said.

Ankit Choudhary has six to seven cases to his name, while the remaining accused are booked in one case each, the official said.

