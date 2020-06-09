India News | Hotels Reopen in Jodhpur Following Relaxations in Lockdown

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 9 (ANI): Hotels reopened in Jodhpur on Monday following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We have made the proper arrangement of hygiene and sanitization for guests. They will be screened at the entry, all the guidelines will be followed," a hotel owner told ANI.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"We are doing the thermal screening of guests. We are providing them masks and sanitisers. Check-in in our hotel will be touch-free. Guests can order and make payments through their phones. Table and chairs are being sanitized regularly," the owner added.

Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, except the ones in the containment zones, have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for graded re-opening of COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 25,000; Tipped To Launch in India on July 10, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)