Hamirpur (HP), July 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing Hamirpur bus stand construction work.

Interacting with reporters later, Sukhu said that efforts are being made to complete the construction, which had been in limbo for the last 20 years due to paucity of funds, by next year.

Also Read | Kanwariyas Killed in Road Accident: Truck Carrying 'Kanwariyas' Overturns in Uttarakhand's Tehri District, Leaves 3 Dead and 18 Injured.

The authorities concerned have been directed to complete the project on a war-footing basis, he said in a statement here.

Once completed, the Hamirpur bus stand will have provision for a parking facility in the lower floor, he said.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)