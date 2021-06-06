Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday and thanked the Centre for helping the state combat COVID-19.

Thakur held separate talks with the Union ministers in New Delhi during the day, an official spokesperson said here.

Discussing the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Himachal Pradesh during his meeting with Pradhan, Thakur said 10 half-ton cryogenic oxygen tanks would be installed in hospitals of the state.

In addition to that, the state has been assured of 300 oxygen concentrators under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds which will further boost its oxygen capacity, the chief minister added.

The Union minister gave assurances to provide 1,000 D-type oxygen cylinders to the state, of which 500 have already been received and the rest are on the way, the spokesperson said.

Efforts are being made to procure B-type oxygen cylinders soon, he added.

Thakur said the Union minister also assured him of sanctioning a state-of-the-art hospital in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

The chief minister said Pradhan told him that an ethanol plant of 200-kilolitre capacity would be set up in Himachal Pradesh with an investment of Rs 200 crore through Hindustan Petroleum.

