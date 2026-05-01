Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Opens Today: Who Can Use It Now and Which Vehicles Are Banned

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The long-awaited Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1. However, regular commuters will be able to use the new stretch only from the morning of May 2, after post-ceremony clearance work is completed.

The inaugural function is scheduled for noon on May 1, but dismantling infrastructure and clearing the site will delay public access. “After the inaugural function, scheduled for noon, we will take time to remove the pandal and other obstacles and vehicles from the site. That’s why for common motorists, it will actually start very late at night," a senior MSRDC official was quoted as saying.

Who Can Use Mumbai-Pune Missing Link After Opening on May 1?

Access to the new route will be restricted during the initial rollout phase. For the first six months, from May 1 to October 31, only select categories of vehicles will be permitted.

These include private cars and light motor vehicles (LMVs), as well as passenger buses and other passenger vehicles. Goods-carrying vehicles will not be allowed during this period and may be permitted only after a review starting November 1, based on traffic and safety assessments.

What Vehicles Are Permanently Banned on Missing Link?

Authorities have imposed a permanent ban on vehicles carrying hazardous, inflammable or explosive materials on the Missing Link. Such vehicles will continue to use the older route on the expressway.

The restriction is linked to past safety concerns on the ghat section, where tanker explosions, chemical spills and fires have caused major disruptions and casualties. Given that tunnels form a significant portion of the new route, officials have opted for a complete ban rather than regulation to minimise risk.

Mumbai-Pune Missing Link: Speed Limits and Toll Policy

Speed limits on the Missing Link have been set at up to 100 kmph for cars and 80 kmph for buses and other passenger vehicles. Officials have also confirmed that there will be no toll hike for using the new stretch. The cost of the project had already been factored into earlier toll revisions.

Why the Missing Link Matters

The Missing Link bypasses the older ghat section of the expressway by cutting through the Sahyadri hills using a network of tunnels. This section has historically been prone to accidents, congestion and weather-related disruptions.

According to MSRDC Managing Director Anilkumar Gaikwad, “The Missing Link is the permanent solution to the traffic on the Ghat section. It will reduce the incidence of accidents and make travel between the two cities quicker and more reliable."

The new corridor is expected to reduce travel time by eliminating one of the slowest stretches of the route. It is also designed to improve safety by avoiding steep gradients and sharp curves. With goods vehicles excluded initially, traffic flow is expected to remain smoother during the early months. The tunnel-based design will also provide more reliable travel during monsoon conditions.

The phased rollout is intended to allow authorities to monitor usage patterns and safety outcomes before expanding access to heavier vehicles later in the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).