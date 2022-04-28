Hamirpur (HP), Apr 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday stressed on the need to create an ecosystem to promote innovation in the country.

He stressed on the need to boost indigenous technologies to minimise dependence on other countries in times of a fast-changing global order.

Also Read | A Local Court in Barpeta District of Assam Today Reserved Its Order on the Bail Plea of … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Creating a “science movement” throughout the country with Swadeshi spirit at heart of it was the order of the day, he said, adding such a change was in line with the Centre's ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat', which was of crucial importance keeping in mind dynamics of the present world order, he said during a programme of Vigyan Bharati at the National Institute of Technology campus here.

“The ongoing conflicts between the countries are forcing every nation to introspect about the alternatives and to avoid dependence on other nations for their needs. Technical institutes like NITs can relate to the objective… to utilise research and development personnel and institutions towards developing indigenous technologies and thereby to uphold the identity and dignity of Bharatiyata,” the Governor said.

Also Read | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident Posts; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)