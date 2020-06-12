India News |  HP-KANGRA-MLAS Meeting with Himachal CM Was for Reviewing Work: Two Kangra MLAs

Shimla, June 12 (PTI) A day after a senior Himachal BJP MLA alleged that elected representatives are being ignored in the state, two ruling party legislators from Kangra district Friday termed the charge as the lawmaker's personal views.

State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, however, asserted that it indicated that the senior BJP MLA was feeling suffocated.

Shimla (Rural) MLA and state Congress general secretary Vikramaditya Singh said the ruling party MLA's statement has proved his party's stand that elected representatives of both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are being ignored.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of Kangra BJP MLAs with CM Jai Ram Thakur here on Thursday, Jawalamukhi MLA Ramesh Chand Dhawala had alleged that works are not being done as per the wishes of elected representatives.

Nurpur BJP MLA Rakesh Pathania said the Thursday's meeting of Kangra MLAs with the CM was an administrative meeting to review the developmental activities in assembly constituencies.

Stating that no Kangra MLA spoke against the organisation (BJP) in the meeting, he said it had been decided in Wednesday's BJP MLAs meeting to hold district-wise meetings of BJP MLAs to review work in various constituencies as most of the MLAs did not get a chance to express their views.

Subsequently, Kangra BJP MLAs meeting was held on Thursday with CM to review the ongoing work in various assembly constituencies, priorities and the status of work being done on CM's announcements.

No MLA in the meeting criticised BJP organisation secretary Pawan Rana, as stated in a section of the media, he said.

BJP's Indora MLA Rita Dhiman too echoed his views in a press statement issued here on Friday.

