Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Three more people died from the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, while 269 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,12,727, a health official said.

Two people died due to COVID-19 in Kangra and one in Shimla, the official said.

So far, the infection has killed 3,566 people in the state.

Meanwhile, 247 more patients recovered from the infection, the health official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,077, he said.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,07,063, the official added.

