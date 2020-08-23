Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 106 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the state's infection tally surpassed 5,000, officials said.

Of the new cases, 34 were reported from Sirmaur, 27 from Solan, 17 from Kangra, 12 from Una, seven from Chamba, four from Hamirpur, two each from Mandi and Shimla and one from Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

He said the fresh COVID-19 cases pushed the tally to 5,002 in the hill state.

The official said Himachal Pradesh also saw on Sunday 120 more recoveries -- 51 in Kullu, 30 in Solan, 10 in Mandi, nine in Hamirpur, seven in Bilaspur, six in Kangra, four in Shimla and three in Una.

With this, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has risen to 3,461 in the state, Jindal said, adding 47 patients have migrated out of Himachal Pradesh.

Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients have so far succumbed to the virus in the state.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,464, the official said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 457, followed by Sirmaur (155), Kangra (137), Mandi (133), Kullu (116), Bilaspur (115), Chamba (99), Una (91), Hamirpur (75), Shimla (60), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (3).

