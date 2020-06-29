Shimla, Jun 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday after a 25-year-old labourer from Bihar tested positive for the disease, officials said.

With this, all 12 districts of the state have reported novel coronavirus cases.

The labourer, works with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and samples were taken for COVID-19 tests at the Keylong regional hospital, they said.

On Monday, 13 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were reported -- six in Kangra, five in Hamirpur and one each in Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra, three women, two men and a boy tested positive, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said, adding that four of them, including a 36-year-old woman and her son, recently returned from Delhi.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said of the five cases from his district, three, a man and his two sisters, returned from Chandigarh and two, inclduing a 70-year-old man, from Delhi recently

With these case, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 930.

The officials said as many as 29 patients-- 19 in Hamirpur, eight in Kangra and two in Solan -- recovered from the infection on Monday.

The state has 362 active cases and, so far, 547 people have recovered, 11 have migrated out of the state and eight have died, according to the officials.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state at 113, followed by 103 in Hamirpur, 43 in Solan, 31 in Una, 20 in Shimla, 16 in Bilaspur, 14 in Sirmaur, 10 in Chamba, five each in Mandi and Kinnaur, and one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu.

