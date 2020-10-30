Chandigarh, Oct 30 (PTI) Eleven more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Friday as 1,650 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 1,65,467, according to a health bulletin.

So far, 1,777 people have died from the infection in the state.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Hisar, three from Gurgaon, two from Panchkula and one each from Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported the maximum cases were Gurgaon (399), Faridabad (270), Hisar (195) and Rohtak (106).

Currently, the state has 11,851 active cases with the recovery rate hovering around 91.76 per cent.

