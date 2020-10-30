Muzaffarnagar, October 30: A khap panchayat in Uttar Pradesh on Friday issued a bizarre diktat to control increasing incidents of molestation of girls. It asked men to not wear half pants as it is "distasteful". Naresh Tikait, Khap Panchayat leader of Muzaffarpur said that only imposing such restrictions on girls is no solution to control. However, the Khap leader added that people should not consider as an order. Khap Panchayat in Rajasthan’s Sikar Makes Woman of Sansi Community Strip and Bathe in Public Over ‘Illicit Relationship’ With Nephew.

Tikait stated, "Elders decided to not allow men going about market places & daily public life in half pants as it is distasteful. We can't call it an order; it is a piece of advice. Only imposing such restrictions on girls is no solution." Reportedly, the extra-constitutional organisation also said that those who will not follow the advice of the panchayat will be given punishment.

Statement by Khap Leader Naresh Tikait:

Naresh Tikait

The panchayat also demanded that the government should take steps to curb crime against women. Earlier, Khap Panchayat had imposed restriction on girls wearing jeans. The Khap meeting was held days after the Ballabhgarh incident, in which a girl was shot dead after she rejected the marriage proposal of the accused. Same Gotra Marriage to be Banned, Says Khap Mahapanchayat; Demands Amendment in Hindu Marriage Act.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at around 4 pm when the deceased Nikita Tomar was returning from Aggarwal College after an exam. Two men tried to abduct the victim, and when she resisted, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her, the police said. The main accused Tausif and his aide Rehan have been arrested. Meanwhile, the victim's family claimed she was attacked outside her college by a man who was infatuated with her and committed the act after she refused his proposals repeatedly. The other accused is his associate, they said.

