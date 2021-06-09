Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): After relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown, the Mahatma Phule Market in Nagpur on Wednesday morning witnessed a heavy footfall of people who were seen flouting all Covid-protocols.

People thronged the market and were seen ignoring Covid-protocols such as social distancing and proper use of masks.

While speaking to ANI, Ravindra Gaikwad said that if we do not follow the guidelines properly then the lockdown will increase.

"We must follow the COVID-19 guidelines because the disease is still here and if people will not follow the protocol then the infection will increase and lockdown will also be extended. People should use masks, sanitizers and should maintain social distancing. It has been only two days since the COVID-19 lockdown has been eased and people have thronged the market. This rush will only increase the rate of infection," said Ravindra Gaikwad.

Sushil Dubey, a local resident said that police has not been deployed here to maintain social distancing and people are taking advantage of that. They are not wearing masks and are not maintain social distancing.

"If we follow the guidelines properly, the lockdown will not be extended further. We shout at the government but we are also at a fault. We are also responsible for our own safety. We must follow the guidelines laid by the government to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Vikash Pawar.

"Safety of self is in our own hands, and it is the responsibility of the people to follow the guidelines laid of the government,: he added.

The state has eased its COVID-19 lockdown and a five-level unlock plan has been announced by the state government.

Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported10,891 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the overall caseload to 58,52,891. With 295 more people succumbing to the deadly contagious virus, the fatality count to 1,01,172. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)