New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in Gujarat, its former president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party humbly accepts the mandate of the people and will continue to fight for their rights as well as the ideals of the country.

After giving a tough fight to the BJP in 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat by winning 77 seats, the Congress has hit a nadir in the western state where it was set to win just 17 seats.

Also Read | Tripura CM Manik Saha Says People of Gujarat Have ‘massively’ Voted for BJP in Gujarat … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country as well as the rights of the people of the state," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)