New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The national capital saw a warm and humid morning on Friday, with the minimum temperature settling one notch above normal at 27.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi is likely to have a cloudy sky, but the weather office has forecast no rain for the day.

The IMD said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, while it recorded the relative humidity at 78 per cent.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, and the minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.

There was no rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Friday, the weather office said.

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India.

Weather experts attribute the lack of rainfall this month to the development of three low-pressure areas over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which pulled the monsoon trough over central India and prevented it from moving to the north for a long period.

