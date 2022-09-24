Gurugram, Sep 24 (PTI) Unhappy with her job, a man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife after an altercation and then fled away, police said on Saturday.

As per the complaint filed by the injured woman identified as Sita Devi, a native of Begusarai, Bihar, she lived in a rented accommodation in Sirhaul village and worked in a garment company in the Udyog Vihar area.

Also Read | Karnataka To Amend Rules To Ban Confiscation of Farmers' Property by Banks, Says CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Her husband Mahesh Ram did not like her job so she started living separately with her one-year-old child.

"On Friday morning, my husband came to my rented house and said he will live with us. During this an altercation ensued and my husband took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed me in my stomach," she said.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Opposition, Says 'Rival Political Leaders Chronic Liars'.

"He again hit my chest and when I tried to get hold of the knife my fingers were also injured. He threatened to kill me and flee away," Devi added.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections of IPC at the Sector 18 police station.

"The search is on for the absconding accused and he will be arrested as earliest possible," said head constable Anil Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)