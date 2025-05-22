Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 22 (ANI): BJP leaders have filed a police complaint at IS Sadan Police Station, alleging that a couple from different communities registered their marriage using fake Aadhaar cards at the Champapet registrar office in Hyderabad, on Thursday.

The police complaint copy provided by the BJP leader Veerender Babu stated that the couple used forged identity documents to get married. Babu demaned the state government to inquire and take strict action. He also alleged that Rohingyas, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani nationals are allegedly trapping Indian girls and marrying them.

In the complaint, Babu stated, "We demand that the Telangana state government conduct an inquiry into the matter. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the government decided to identify illegal immigrants. However, Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis are allegedly trapping Indian girls and marrying them. We demand that the state government take action against those providing fake Aadhaar cards to illegal immigrants. Recently, four people were held in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate for fake Aadhaar cards."

Responding to the complaint, Inspector of IS Sadan Police station said, "BJP leaders filed a compliant about the matter, we are verifying."

Further investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

