Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Saturday said that overall crime in the city has declined by around 15 per cent compared to last year, with reductions recorded in cybercrime and crimes against women, even as reporting of kidnapping, rape and POCSO cases has seen a marginal rise.

"Overall, the crime has come down compared to last year. There is a 15 per cent decrease in crime, including cybercrime and crimes against women." Sajjanar said, adding that the police were simultaneously witnessing a "slight increase" in reporting of kidnapping, rape and POCSO cases.

He said awareness campaigns among women and girls were being strengthened, and added that Hyderabad Police had also implemented adequate measures to manage city traffic. "We have controlled it very effectively and ensured that people have safer passes, but still a lot to be done, and we will use technology in the coming years," he said.

On narcotics enforcement, the Commissioner said about 450 people had been arrested this year in connection with drug-related cases, though final figures were still being compiled. He added that a separate wing would soon be established to investigate NDPS cases, improving conviction rates and strengthening deterrence.

Speaking about initiatives planned for the new year, Sajjanar said the force would increasingly adopt artificial intelligence, predictive analysis and drone technology to enhance policing, particularly in preventing crimes against women.

"For better policing, we are inculcating technology. We have already started using AI and will also use predictive analytics. We will also use technology to combat crimes against women. We will also bring more drones, " he said.

The Commissioner also stressed the importance of prioritising the welfare of police personnel, noting the demanding nature of round-the-clock duty. " They should have a better health system. We will use AI technology and also implement discipline, as many people face physical, mental, and financial challenges. To deal with it, we will have better counselling in the coming days.", he said.

Sajjanar further announced that anti-food adulteration teams would be formed to work with food safety authorities, noting that this area is often neglected and consumers are frequently cheated by adulterated products.

On cybercrime, he said, awareness drives would continue to be scaled up to prevent citizens from falling victim to online fraud.

"Overall, 2025 has been a great year for Hyderabad City Police," Sajjanar said, expressing confidence that the expanded technology-driven approach would further strengthen law enforcement and public safety in the city. (ANI)

