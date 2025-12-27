New Delhi, December 27: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sparked a political controversy after publicly praising the organisational strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in a social media post. The remark drew sharp attention not only from political rivals but also within the Congress, a party that has consistently targeted the BJP and the RSS on ideological grounds.

Following the backlash, Singh clarified that his comments were being misread. Speaking to news agency PTI, he reiterated that he remains firmly opposed to both organisations and said his praise was limited strictly to organisational aspects. “In fact, I praised the party organisation. You people have misunderstood things. I am a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS,” Singh said. CWC Meeting 2025: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Flags SIR, Church Attacks; Condemns Hindus Lynching in Bangladesh (Watch Videos).

The Post That Sparked the Controversy

The controversy began after Singh shared a throwback image sourced from Quora showing veteran BJP leader L K Advani attending an event in Gujarat, with a much younger Narendra Modi seated on the floor nearby. Singh described the photograph as powerful and used it to underline how workers in the Sangh BJP ecosystem can rise from grassroots roles to the highest positions of power.

“I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. In the way the grassroots swayamsevaks (workers) of RSS and the workers of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram,” Singh wrote in Hindi on X. Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Manmohan Singh, Shivraj Patil and Sriprakash Jaiswal at Indira Bhawan in Delhi (See Pics).

Message to Congress Leadership

Adding to the significance, Singh tagged official Congress handles along with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Many interpreted this as a pointed message to the party leadership, calling for introspection on organisational discipline and internal growth.

Earlier this month, Singh had also urged Rahul Gandhi to focus on internal reforms. “@RahulGandhi ji you are absolutely “Bang On” in matters of Socio-Economic Issues. Full Marks.But now please look at @INCIndia also… We need more Pragmatic Decentralised Functioning,” he had posted.

BJP Attacks Congress Over Remarks

The BJP seized the opportunity to attack the Congress. Party spokesperson C R Kesavan questioned whether Rahul Gandhi would respond to what he called a “Truth Bomb.” “Will Rahul Gandhi show courage and react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh’s tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner,” Kesavan wrote on X.

CWC Meeting and Political Context

The remarks came amid a Congress Working Committee meeting chaired by Kharge at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. The meeting was attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, chief ministers and MPs. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was present, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was not invited. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also attended despite recent differences with the party leadership.

A former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh is known for his outspoken views. His latest comments have once again placed him at the centre of political debate, highlighting ongoing tensions within the Congress over organisation, leadership style and internal democracy.

