Jalna, May 12 (PTI) A couple from Hyderabad died and five persons, including three children, were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Solapur-Dhule highway in Jalna district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The victims were travelling to the holy town of Shirdi when the accident occurred around 11:30 PM on Sunday in Ambad tehsil.

The deceased duo was identified as G. Ram (42) and his wife, G. Madhuri (39).

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, making rescue operations challenging for local people and police. The police had to bring a JCB machine to extricate bodies, an official said.

The five injured passengers, including three children, were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The injured persons have been identified as Shrivani (41), Anusha (17), Meghna (12), Rushikesh (7) and Nagesh Rao (45)- all residents of Hyderabad.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

