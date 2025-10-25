Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Indian Container Corporation Limited in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, on Saturday morning.

According to a police official, "Today, around 8:40 am, a fire broke out at the Indian Container Corporation Limited. Nine fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the fire. There were no casualties reported, and the cause of the fire and loss of the asset is under investigation."

Also Read | Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Says 'Phone, WhatsApp Groups Under Watch', Offers Clarification After Viral Video Sparks Row.

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control after several hours of firefighting operations.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Satara Horror: Maharashtra Doctor Dies by Suicide, Alleges Rape by SI Gopal Badne and Pressure From MP; Cop Suspended After CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes Cognisance.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)