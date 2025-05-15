Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in the Begum Bazar of Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

Firefighting personnel who arrived on the spot upon receiving information rescued a woman.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

Operations are underway to douse the fire. (ANI)

