Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Hyderabad Police arrested an interstate ganja smuggler and seized 200 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from his possession, said police on Friday.

According to police, the Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone, along with Chandrayangutta Police, intercepted a car at Chandrayangutta Flyover on Thursday at around 8:30 PM. The vehicle was found carrying 200 kg of contraband, leading to the arrest of Jadhav Shivaram (34), a resident of Sangareddy district.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025: Counting of Votes for Polls on February 8; AAP, BJP in Intense Battle for Glory.

Investigations revealed that Shivaram had been involved in smuggling ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra since 2015. He, along with his associate Banavath Jaipal, procured ganja from a supplier named Subash in Lamtaput, Odisha, at Rs 4,000 per kg and planned to sell it in Hyderabad for Rs 8,000 per kg. Police caught him while he was on his way to deliver the consignment.

"On January 6 at about 8:30 PM, on a tip of information the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South-East Zone team, Hyderabad along with the staff of Chandrayangutta PS intercepted a car at Chandrayangutta Flyover under the limits of Chandrayangutta PS and apprehended one Interstate Ganja Peddler by name Jadhav Shivaram who is in possession of 200 Kgs of contraband i.e. Dry Ganja. On enquiry with him, it is revealed that, since 2015 he is indulging in transport of Ganja from Sileru, Vizag and also Orissa states to his customers from Maharashtra state. He along with his friend/Associate by name Banavath Jaipal doing Ganja business. Regularly they purchase Ganja from one Subash R/o Lamtaput, Odissa state and supplying the same to needy customers on higher prices. Three days back they hatched a plan to purchase 200 Kgs for dispose the same at needy customers in Hyderabad on higher price," read a statement from police.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Tries To Sexually Assault Pregnant Woman, Pushes Her From Moving Train in Vellore; Arrested.

"According to their plan, 3 days' back Jadhav Shivaram went to Odisha in his car...and purchased 200 kgs of ganja at a price of 4000/- Rs per kg from Subash R/o Lamtaput, Odisha and on 05-02-2025 at evening hours he left from Odisha and came to Shamshabad to meet Banavath Jaipal to discuses about the selling of Ganja for Rs 8000/-in Hyderabad, then he instructed him to wait near L.B Nagar to hand over the ganja to their customer. As per their plan, at about 1900 hrs he left from Shamshabad on his vehicle to go to L.B Nagar, at about 2030 hrs while he was passing near Chandrayangutta area police apprehended him and seized ganja in his car," mentioned the statement further.

The seized items include 200 kg of ganja, a car, and two mobile phones. A case has been registered, and efforts are on to apprehend his accomplices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)