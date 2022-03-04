Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Police busted a fake medical registration certificates scam and apprehended three persons including a Telangana State Medical Council staff on Thursday.

According to police, Telangana State Medical Council on their data verification found that some non-qualified doctors obtained fabricated medical registration certificates illegally with the numbers of genuine qualified doctors registration numbers. Following this, the State Medical council requested Police to investigate the matter.

The apprehended persons include Kandukuri Anantha Kumar, working as a senior assistant in Telangana State Medical Council and two others Kasaramoni Sivanand and Thota Dilip Kumar who obtained fabricated medical registration certificates.

AR Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said, the accused persons Kasaramoni Sivanand and Thota Dilip Kumar are family friends who completed their MBBS from China in 2012.

"For UG qualification, they attended the Medical Council of India screening test, also known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) from 2012 to 2014 but they did not qualify for the test."

ACP Srinivas further explained that Kasaramoni Sivanand and Thota Dilip Kumar hatched a plan to get a medical registration certificate illegally from Telangana State Medical Council. "They met the accused Kandukuri Anantha Kumar who is working in the state Medical council. Kandukuri Anantha Kumar agreed to arrange the medical registration certificate and demanded Rs 9 lakh for each candidate. Finally, in 2017, he delivered a fabricated medical registration certificate to the said doctors Kasaramoni Sivanand and Thota Dilip Kumar." (ANI)

