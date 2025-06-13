Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 13 (ANI): The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, organised a two-day National Workshop on Legal Issues and Mitigation at Public Service Commissions (PSCs) on Thursday and Friday at the NALSAR campus in Shamirpet, Hyderabad.

According to a release, on the second day, there were multiple workshops featuring engaging and thought-provoking panel discussions on the themes of Stakeholders in Litigation and Mitigation Strategies, Best Practices and Future Directions, and Role of Technology in Handling Legal Issues.

Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, Chairperson, Karnataka PSC; Santosh Gopal Ajmera, Joint Secretary, UPSC; Surya Prakash B. S., Fellow and Programme Director, DAKSH, Bangalore; Udaysinh S. Raorane, Chairperson, Goa PSC; Vishwam Jindal, CEO, Webnyay; Devaraju Nagarjun, Chairperson, Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission; Hasmukh Patel, Chairperson, Gujarat PSC also attended the event as panellists.

During the discussions, the Chairman of TGPSC stressed the importance of creating a centralised digital repository of case laws and judgments relevant to PSCs.

"This repository, accessible to all State PSCs, would allow subject-wise referencing of legal precedents, aiding in better understanding and management of litigation," the statement read.

He also proposed launching a dedicated legal journal for PSCs to regularly publish and circulate significant judgments and legal updates across the Commissions. Other prominent themes discussed included the integration of technology in legal workflows, capacity building through AI and blockchain, mechanisms for quick grievance redressal, and the influence of social media on litigation.

According to the statement, chairpersons shared institutional best practices, collaborated on common challenges, and collectively evolved "Ten Commandments for Mitigation of Court Cases" -- a strategic framework to guide future legal practices at PSCs.

The workshop concluded with the valedictory address by Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana.

In his address, the Governor lauded TGPSC for taking the initiative to convene such an important and timely dialogue among the Chairpersons of state PSCs.

He emphasised the need for all PSCs to uphold constitutional values and to remain steadfast in their responsibility to select the most meritorious candidates for public service. He also highlighted the importance of empathy and human-centric governance while implementing strategic mitigation measures, thereby ensuring justice, fairness, and efficiency in recruitment processes. (ANI)

