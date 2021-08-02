New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Bench of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday recused from hearing on a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government on sharing of Krishna river water with Telangana.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by CJI Ramana, said that he could not adjudicate the legal issues involved in the case, as belongs to both the States (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and posted the matter for another bench for hearing to August 4.

The CJI said that he belongs to both states and he thereby does not want to adjudicate the legal issues involved in the case.

If the parties can resolve the matter through mediation, please do that. Otherwise, we will have to send this matter to another bench," the CJI told senior lawyer, Dushyant Dave, who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government.

Dave also sought more time to take instructions in the case, citing the recent problem in North East and other incidents.

The Andhra Pradesh government had on July 14 approached the Supreme Court against Telangana and its officials, alleging denial of "legitimate share" of drinking, irrigation water to its people.

The petition, a copy accessed by ANI, had revealed that the State of Andhra Pradesh is constrained to move the Apex Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to protect the fundamental right of its people, including the right to life of its citizens, drinking, Irrigation, water. The rights of people are being seriously impaired and infringed on account of unconstitutional, illegal and unjust acts on part of the State of Telangana and its officials.

The petition copy further read that the illegal acts of certain officials of the Telangana government resulted in the deprival of the people of Andhra Pradesh's legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. (ANI)

