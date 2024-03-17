New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed an AF Mi-17 V5 helicopter on Sunday to undertake multiple Bambi Bucket operations to douse forest fires in the Nilgiris.

Collaborating with the forest department and state administration, the IAF helicopter discharged over 16,000 litres of water to control the spread of the fire.

Taking to its social media handle, IAF posted on X, "Continuing its firefighting efforts to douse the raging forest fire in the Nilgiris, the IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter undertook multiple Bambi Bucket Operations."

"Operating since the first light, the helicopter discharged over 16,000 litres of water to control the spread of the fire, in collaboration with the forest department and state administration," read the post.

Air Force station Sulur, located near Coimbatore, was assigned the task, after which the Mi-17 V5 helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket was dispatched from there.

The Bambi Bucket, a specialised apparatus utilised by the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, facilitates the transport of a large volume of water underneath the aircraft, enabling effective dispersal over the affected areas. (ANI)

