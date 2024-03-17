Jalandhar, March 17: Uber India recently found itself in soup after it charged a customer excessively, following which the customer approached the consumer court and won the case against the ride-hailing company. In a recent ruling, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has ordered Uber to compensate a customer, Ashwani Prashar, with Rs 10,000 after he was overcharged for a ride. The incident, which took place on August 6, 2021, involved a fare of Rs 1,334 for a journey of 8.83 km, significantly higher than the upfront fare of Rs 359 initially shown to Prashar.

According to the Indian Express, Prashar’s 15-minute ride, between 10:40 pm and 10:57 pm on August 6, 2021, led to a series of customer service communications that reportedly went unanswered. In response to the complaint, Uber India cited multiple route deviations as the cause for the increased fare. Still, it could not ascertain whether these deviations were requested by the customer or the driver. 'Haven't Come Across City More Messed Up': Man Books Cab on Uber in Bengaluru, Gets Pickup Point Nearly 20 Kilometers Away and 50 Minutes Waiting Time.

Uber Customer Awarded Compensation Over Excessive Fare Charge

As a conciliatory measure, Uber credited Rs 975 in Uber Credits to Prashar’s account, acknowledging his cash payment. However, the consumer forum criticised Uber’s practice of charging more than the contracted fare at the time of booking as an “unfair trade practice.” The forum emphasised the need for strict action against such service providers, mandating Uber to deposit an additional Rs 10,000 into the Consumer Welfare Fund, alongside the compensation and legal expenses due to the complainant. Uber Expands Flexible Pricing Service in Several Tier 2 and 3 Cities in India.

The forum’s statement highlighted the lack of transparency in Uber's contractual relationship with its drivers, asserting that customers expect to engage with the brand directly, not with undisclosed partners. Consequently, the forum held Uber accountable for its contractual obligations, dismissing the company’s defence regarding hidden contracts with driver-partners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).