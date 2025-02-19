New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The chartered accountants' institute ICAI has set up a committee on promoting work-life balance for people associated with it, President Charanjot Singh Nanda said on Wednesday.

Amid ongoing debate on suggestions from certain quarters to have longer working hours, he emphasised the need to have a healthy work-life balance.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), set up under an Act of Parliament, has more than four lakh members and around 10 lakh students.

"We are very keen that every person associated with us, students and even our employees, they should have a healthy work-life balance," Nanda said at a briefing in the national capital.

An awareness about work-life balance will be created across all branches of the ICAI, he added.

Against the backdrop of the death of a chartered accountant due to alleged work pressure, ICAI, in September last year, announced the setting up of a dedicated group to suggest more stress management measures. It has also established a counselling help desk.

At that time, the institute had also said it would develop peer support networks where members can share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate to address challenges related to stress management.

