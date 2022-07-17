New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced class 10 results on Sunday, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent.

Also Read | Monsoon Session of Parliament 2022: Opposition Focuses on Price Rise, Agnipath, 'Misuse' of Agencies at All-Party Meet.

The four toppers are -- Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow).

The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent mark.

Also Read | IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Makes Precautionary Landing at Karachi Due to Engine Snag.

The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97).

The overall pas percentage was 99.97.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)