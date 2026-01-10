Amaravati, January 10: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has officially announced the results for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025. Candidates who participated in the state-level eligibility exam can now access their scorecards through the official portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The results cover both Paper I and Paper II across all subjects, marking a significant step for thousands of teaching aspirants in the state. Candidates are required to use their registration credentials to log in and download their digital marks memo.

Exam Overview and Schedule

The AP TET 2025 was conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) beginning on December 10, 2025. To accommodate the high volume of applicants, the examination was held in two daily shifts: a morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and an afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The testing centers were distributed extensively across the state, including district headquarters, major municipalities, and revenue divisions, ensuring accessibility for rural and urban candidates alike.

Evaluation Process

The examination followed a multiple-choice question (MCQ) format where each correct answer earned one mark. In a move that benefits candidates, the department maintained a policy of no negative marking for incorrect responses. Prior to the final result declaration, the Department of School Education had released the final answer keys for all subjects, allowing candidates to estimate their performance based on the officially verified solutions.

AP TET 2025: How to Access the Results

To view and download the AP TET 2025 result, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Select the link labeled "AP TET 2025 Result" on the homepage.

Enter the required login details (Candidate ID and Date of Birth).

View the result on the screen and verify the personal details and marks.

Download and print a copy for future reference during the teacher recruitment process.

Next Steps for Candidates

Upon downloading the results, candidates are advised to verify their qualifying status. Achieving the minimum qualifying marks in the TET is a mandatory prerequisite for participating in the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) teacher recruitment drives.

The department has urged candidates to rely solely on the official website for updates regarding the issuance of eligibility certificates and further recruitment notifications. Regular visits to the AP DSC portal are recommended for the most accurate and timely information.

