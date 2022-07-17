The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE 10th Class result today, July 17. According to CISCE, "the ICSE 10th result 2022 semester 2 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5 PM." The ICSE Class 10 result 2022 once released, will be available on the official website- cisce.org .

To check ICSE Class 10 result 2022 via SMS, the candidates need to send the Unique ID to the number- 09248082883. The schools can also access the ICSE results through CAREERS portal of CISCE using the principal's login ID and password. #ICSE Funny Memes Trend After ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time Announced, Students Share Hilarious Jokes To Calm Nerves

The ICSE 10th final result 2022 will be announced on the basis of marks received in both the semester 1 and 2 examinations. The ICSE reevaluation process will commence from July 17, and the candidates can apply for rechecking on the official website- cisce.org till July 23.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- results.cisce.org and cisce.org

Click on the result link. Select your class

On the login window, enter your unique ID, index number and other required information

ICSE, 10th Semester 2 Results will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and take a print out for future references.

