New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday expressed unhappiness with those state governments which have not furnished details or data to the central government or filed affidavits in court in matters relating to the identification of minorities.

The top court warned the state governments to slap a fine of Rs Rs 10,000 if they failed to furnish details or data to the central government or file an affidavit in court in the matter.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta made these remarks when it noted that various states have not filed a reply or furnished data.

The court strictly said that it is giving the last opportunity to state governments to either furnish details or data to the central government or file an affidavit in court.

In case this is not done within the stipulated time, the state govt shall pay a cost of Rs 10,000, the court ordered.

Relisting the matter in April 2024, the court asked the Centre to file its status report at least two weeks before the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking district-wise identification of minorities.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had moved the petition before the top court seeking appropriate directions and orders for identifying state-wise minorities based on population. (ANI)

