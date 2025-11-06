East Champaran, November 6: Reiterating Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of "vote rigging," Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday claimed that if "fair elections" will be conducted in Bihar, then the current NDA government will be voted out of the power and a new government will be formed in the state. Addressing a public rally during an election campaign in the Govindganj area of East Champaran, the Congress MP alleged that 65 lakh votes have been deleted in Bihar. She claimed that "25 lakh fake votes" were added in the Haryana assembly elections.

"The Prime Minister of the country, wherever he goes, he says that the opposition leaders are insulting the people in West Bengal, Kerala and Bihar. We are talking about your rights, your empowerment... Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi showed that the votes were rigged in the Haryana elections. 25 lakh fake votes... Today, their arrogance is such that they disrespect your votes. 65 lakh votes have been deleted in Bihar. I can guarantee that if fair elections are conducted here, you people will throw this government and form a new government," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 1 Polling: 42.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; Highest in Gopalganj.

Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Public Rally in East Champaran

Drawing on a personal anecdote from her childhood, Priyanka Gandhi recalled witnessing a woman in Amethi scold her father, the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for failing to install a water tap in her village. She said that incident reflected the strength of India's democracy at the time, where even the Prime Minister could be questioned by the people.

"When I was 10-12 years old, I saw a woman in Amethi scold my father. She said, 'tum Rajiv Bhaiya toh ho hamare, Pradhan Mantri hoge lekin aapne bola tha hamare yaha nal (tap) lagaoge par lagaya nahi abhi tak, hum dobara vote nahi denge aapko'... He was the Prime Minister of the country, but a woman in a village scolded him; she was not scared. Nowadays, everyone has to fear. If you ask for your rights, you know the police will beat you and the administration will shut you down. That was not the time. The foundation of our country's politics was laid by Mahatma Gandhi, in which the people are supreme," the Congress leader said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Polling: Voter Turnout of 27.65% Recorded Till 11 Am; Patna Records Lowest at 23.71%.

Meanwhile, polling is underway for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls and will be conducted till 6 pm. In some constituencies polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm. Bihar recorded a brisk voter turnout of 42.31 per cent as of 1 pm in the first phase of assembly elections, as per the data of the Election Commission of India.

Among the 18 districts, Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout of 46.73 per cent, followed by Lakhisarai with 46.37 per cent and Begusarai with 46.02 per cent, till 1 pm. Patna, the capital of Bihar, continue to record sluggish voter turnout among all districts with a turnout of 37.72 per cent.

A turnout of 41.15 per cent was recorded in Bhojpur, followed by 41.10 per cent in Buxar, 39.35 per cent in Darbhanga, 42.94 per cent in Khagaria, 44.16 per cent in Madhepura, 41.47 per cent in Munger, 45.41 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 41.87 per cent in Nalanda, 44.20 per cent in Saharsa, 43.03 per cent in Samastipur, 43.06 per cent in Saran, 41.23 per cent in Sheikhpura, 41.20 per cent in Siwan and 42.60 per cent in Vaishali - all as of 1 pm.

Among the key constituencies, Raghopur recorded a turnout of 43.3 per cent, Mahua 40.41 per cent, Alinagar 37.50 per cent, Tarapur 44.35 per cent, Lakhisarai 44.20 per cent, Chapra 39.57 per cent, Bankipur 25 per cent, Phulwari 40.98 per cent, Raghunathpur 42.23 per cent, Siwan 40.19 per cent and Mokama 41.78 per cent.

